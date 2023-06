NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called the invasion of Ukraine a quot;strategic failurequot; for Russia, pointing to Western unity and Moscow#39;s losses.

quot;Putin#39;s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure — greatly diminishing Russia#39;s military, economic, and diplomatic power and its influence for years to come,quot; Blinken said in a speech in Helsinki. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y