Block 9: Public consultation meetings held prior to exploration well drilling

NNA -nbsp;In preparation for the upcoming exploration offshore activities in Block 9,nbsp;TotalEnergies EP Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;(operator)nbsp;published the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study (ESIA)nbsp;onnbsp;15nbsp;May 2023,nbsp;on the Lebanese Petroleum Administration and TotalEnergies Lebanon websitesnbsp;for public review.nbsp;nbsp;

RSK, an international environmentalnbsp;consultant,nbsp;togethernbsp;with the Lebanese consulting company,nbsp;DAR,nbsp;organizednbsp;public consultation meetings on behalf ofnbsp;TotalEnergies EP Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;onnbsp;31nbsp;May 2023,nbsp;in Beirut andnbsp;1nbsp;Junenbsp;2023 innbsp;Tyre. Public invitations to these meetings werenbsp;publishednbsp;in twolocalnbsp;newspapers (Annaharnbsp;and Alnbsp;Akhbar) onnbsp;15 and 16nbsp;May 2023.nbsp;

The objective of these meetings was to present the project.Interested stakeholders were invited to comment on the findings of the ESIAnbsp;study.nbsp;The public consultation period is expected to take 30 days, in line withnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanese regulations.nbsp;Following thisperiod, the final ESIA reportnbsp;will be submitted tonbsp;the Ministry of Environment fornbsp;approval.nbsp;

TotalEnergies and itsnbsp;partners Eni andnbsp;QatarEnergynbsp;are committed tonbsp;conductingnbsp;the explorationnbsp;wellnbsp;drilling in Block 9 in accordance with international environmental standards and in compliance with the Lebanese applicable regulations. –nbsp;TotalEnergies EPnbsp;Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;

————————– L.Ynbsp;