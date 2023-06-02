Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Block 9: Public consultation meetings held prior to exploration well drilling

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;In preparation for the upcoming exploration offshore activities in Block 9,nbsp;TotalEnergies EP Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;(operator)nbsp;published the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study (ESIA)nbsp;onnbsp;15nbsp;May 2023,nbsp;on the Lebanese Petroleum Administration and TotalEnergies Lebanon websitesnbsp;for public review.nbsp;nbsp;

    RSK, an international environmentalnbsp;consultant,nbsp;togethernbsp;with the Lebanese consulting company,nbsp;DAR,nbsp;organizednbsp;public consultation meetings on behalf ofnbsp;TotalEnergies EP Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;onnbsp;31nbsp;May 2023,nbsp;in Beirut andnbsp;1nbsp;Junenbsp;2023 innbsp;Tyre. Public invitations to these meetings werenbsp;publishednbsp;in twolocalnbsp;newspapers (Annaharnbsp;and Alnbsp;Akhbar) onnbsp;15 and 16nbsp;May 2023.nbsp;

    The objective of these meetings was to present the project.Interested stakeholders were invited to comment on the findings of the ESIAnbsp;study.nbsp;The public consultation period is expected to take 30 days, in line withnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanese regulations.nbsp;Following thisperiod, the final ESIA reportnbsp;will be submitted tonbsp;the Ministry of Environment fornbsp;approval.nbsp;

    TotalEnergies and itsnbsp;partners Eni andnbsp;QatarEnergynbsp;are committed tonbsp;conductingnbsp;the explorationnbsp;wellnbsp;drilling in Block 9 in accordance with international environmental standards and in compliance with the Lebanese applicable regulations. –nbsp;TotalEnergies EPnbsp;Block 9 ndash; Lebanon Branchnbsp;

    nbsp;

    ————————– L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Blinken says strong Ukraine a prerequisite for ‘real peace’ with Russia

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Charlotte Crosby flaunts her slim post-baby figure in a shimmering blue bikini

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Naked man protests war in Ukraine at St Peter’s Basilica before Vatican guards take him away

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Blinken says strong Ukraine a prerequisite for ‘real peace’ with Russia

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Charlotte Crosby flaunts her slim post-baby figure in a shimmering blue bikini

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Naked man protests war in Ukraine at St Peter’s Basilica before Vatican guards take him away

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    People probably have to be on Ozempic forever. But no one is ready for the bill.

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy