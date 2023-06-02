US, Taiwan sign trade deal despite opposition from China

NNA -nbsp;The United States signed a trade agreement Thursday with Taiwan over opposition from China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory.

The two governments say the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will strengthen commercial relations by improving customs, investment and other regulation.

The measure was signed by employees of the unofficial entities that maintain relations between the United States and Taiwan, a center for high-tech industry.

They have no formal diplomatic ties but maintain unofficial relations and have billions of dollars in annual trade.

The agreement is intended to ldquo;strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship,rdquo; the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement. The deputy USTR, Sarah Bianchi, attended the signing.

The Chinese government accused Washington of violating agreements on Taiwanrsquo;s status and demanded the US government stop official contact with the islandrsquo;s elected government. — The Associated Press

nbsp;

===================== L.Y