Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Iran to become member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July: Foreign Minister

    NNA -nbsp;Iran#39;s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be completed in July, the countryrsquo;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

    quot;We will become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July, when the next summit of the association is to take place,quot; he said as quoted by thenbsp;Tasnimnbsp;news agency saying.

    On September 15-16, 2022, Samarkand hosted the SCO summit, which was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The Islamic Republic signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of a member state of the association.

    The next summit will be held on July 4 under the chairmanship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual format. — TASS news agencynbsp;

