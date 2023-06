NNA -nbsp;Polandrsquo;s President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he would propose amendments to the newly-adopted law on undue Russian influence, reacting to criticism that it could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

Duda said on Monday he would sign the bill to let a panel investigate whether opposition parties allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia and consequently too dependent on its fuel when in power. — Reuters

nbsp;

=================== L.Y