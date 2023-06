NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Tashnag Party Secretary-General, MP Hagop Pakradounian, with the current general situation and the latest political developments featuring high on their talks.

Speaker Berri also welcomed in Ain El-Tineh, former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi, with whom he discussed the latest political developments.

nbsp;

================ L.Y