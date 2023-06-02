Russia says struck Ukraine air defence systems overnight: Ministry

NNA -nbsp;Russia said on Friday its forces struck Ukraine#39;s air defence systems protecting quot;keyquot; military infrastructure in the pro-Western country.

quot;Overnight Russia#39;s aerospace forces carried out multiple strikes using long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons against enemy air defence systems covering key critical military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine,quot; the Russian defence ministry said. quot;All assigned targets have been hit.quot; — AFP

