Biden joked he was “sandbagged” after tripping at US Air Force Academy graduation

President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, who is the oldest serving US president, stumbled over a sandbag that was holding up his teleprompter.

He was helped to his feet and walked back to his seat, apparently unhurt from the fall.

Biden later joked that he was “sandbagged,” and a White House official tweeted that the president was “fine.”

