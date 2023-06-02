Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    News

    Biden joked he was “sandbagged” after tripping at US Air Force Academy graduation

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Biden joked he was “sandbagged” after tripping at US Air Force Academy graduation

    President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

    The 80-year-old, who is the oldest serving US president, stumbled over a sandbag that was holding up his teleprompter. 

    He was helped to his feet and walked back to his seat, apparently unhurt from the fall.

    Biden later joked that he was “sandbagged,” and a White House official tweeted that the president was “fine.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Zelenksy’s biggest fight… his duel with Kyiv mayor, former boxer Vitali Klitschko

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Three Cop City protest organizers charged with money laundering after raid on their Atlanta home

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    The AI craze drove investors to pour a record $8.5 billion into tech funds last week, Bank of America says

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Zelenksy’s biggest fight… his duel with Kyiv mayor, former boxer Vitali Klitschko

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Three Cop City protest organizers charged with money laundering after raid on their Atlanta home

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Biden joked he was “sandbagged” after tripping at US Air Force Academy graduation

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    The AI craze drove investors to pour a record $8.5 billion into tech funds last week, Bank of America says

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy