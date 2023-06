WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In a sign of simmering political tension within Ukrainian ranks, Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with Kyiv mayor and former boxer Vitali Klitschko after three residents were killed in a missile strike because they were locked out of a shelter anti-bombs.

Zelenksy’s biggest fight… his duel with Kyiv mayor, former boxer Vitali Klitschko