Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mortada discusses means to activate cultural tourism with ‘City Sightseeing Lebanon’ CEO

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Friday received in his office at the Sanayeh palace, the Founder amp; CEO of lsquo;City Sightseeing Lebanonrsquo;, Viviane Nasr.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the means to stimulate and activate cultural tourism in the country.

    The City Sightseeing Lebanon aimsnbsp;to introduce the Lebanese citizens and tourists to the countryrsquo;s heritage sites, whether in Beirut or in the governorates and districts, through the sightseeing tourist bus, which was known for its cultural and heritage tours in the capital and acrossnbsp;the various regions.

