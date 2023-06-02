NATO chief to visit Turkey for Erdogan inauguration, hold talks with him

Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey at the weekend to attend the inauguration ofnbsp;re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogannbsp;and hold talks with him, the alliance said Friday.

    The trip comes as pressure builds on Erdogan to drop his opposition to Sweden joining NATO.

    Stoltenberg on Thursday said during a NATO foreign ministersrsquo; meeting in Norway that he would soon visit Ankara to work toward Sweden joining ldquo;as early as possible,rdquo; after speaking with Erdogan by phone earlier this week.

    The NATO statement said Stoltenberg would attend Erdoganrsquo;s inauguration on Saturday. The Turkish president was last week re-elected to serve another five-year term.

    The statement said the visit would extend into Sunday and Stoltenberg would ldquo;have bilateral meetings with President Erdogan and with senior Turkish officials.rdquo; — AFP

