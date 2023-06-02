Lebanese economic committees discuss with Kuwaiti economic delegation means to bolster cooperation

NNA ndash; The Lebanon economic committees, chaired by former Minister Mohammed Choucair, on Friday held a meeting at the headquarters of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the Kuwaiti economic delegation currently visiting Lebanon, headed by the Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, Companies and Trade Permits at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jalal.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on the means to bolster the economic relations and enhance cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries, as well as on the investment law and incentives and opportunities available in both countries.

Al-Jalaln stressed Kuwait#39;s keenness to assist Lebanon, and hailed the quot;historic relations between the two brotherly countries.quot;

Al-Jalal also stressed the Kuwaiti Ministryrsquo;s readiness for cooperation in support of the Lebanese economy.

