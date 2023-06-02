Putin says ‘ill-wishers’ are trying to destabilise Russia

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that certain quot;ill-wishersquot; were stepping up efforts to destabilise Russia and urged members of his cabinet not to allow this quot;under any circumstancesquot;.

He said Russia#39;s Security Council would discuss ensuring security in the context of what he said were quot;extremely importantquot; issues concerning relations between the vast country#39;s 190 ethnic groups.

quot;Today, we will also be addressing these issues in terms of ensuring Russia#39;s security, in this case domestic political security,quot; he said.– Reuters

nbsp;

================= L.Y