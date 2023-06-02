Murder Story Obsessive Accused in Real World Slaying

YTN

A woman in South Korea obsessed with books and TV shows about murder hatched a real life plot to kill and dismember a victim found online “out of curiosity” of taking a life herself, authorities said.

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and confessed to the killing, according to Busan police, The Chosun Ilbo reports. She was indicted for the deadly stabbing on Friday. A police spokesman shared the grisly details of Jung’s alleged crime, adding that while she “feels sorry for what she did,” authorities are “conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath.”

“Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books,” the spokesperson added. Investigators believe that in the months leading up to the attack, Jung had taken out books on crime from a library and watched true crime TV shows. She’d also allegedly searched online for how to hide a body.

