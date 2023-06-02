Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Finally—An Effective Exfoliant That Doesn't Wreak Havoc on Sensitive Skin

    Finally—An Effective Exfoliant That Doesn't Wreak Havoc on Sensitive Skin

    When it comes to keeping your complexion clear and youthful, incorporating an exfoliating solution is one of the most effective treatments to add to your lineup. Whether it be a chemical (usually formulated with acids like AHA, BHA, and Glycolic acids) or a physical exfoliant (i.e., a gritty scrub or cleanser), there are a slew of different products formulated to help resurface the skin by accelerating cell turnover and shedding dead skin cells.

    Unfortunately, not all exfoliants are created equal, and if you have sensitive or reactive skin, it can be quite the challenge to find a formula that doesn’t leave your skin red, parched, and peeling. In fact, many of us with sensitive skin have resorted to skipping exfoliation altogether out of fear of extreme irritation and compromising the skin’s barrier altogether. If this sounds way too close for comfort, allow me to introduce you to Dermalogica’s best-selling Daily Milkfoliant, a powder exfoliant designed to slough away dead skin and refine pores without leaving the skin dry, sensitized, flaky, or even broken out.

