Lily-Rose Depp Says She’d ‘Steer Clear’ of The Weeknd on ‘The Idol’ Set

YARA NARDI

The upcoming HBO show The Idol has already drawn much negative attention for its reportedly toxic on-set environment and anti-feminist content, and in a new interview, star Lily-Rose Depp divulged a revealing detail describing her experience working alongside The Weeknd, the show’s co-creator and her co-star.

The Weeknd, who’s recently expressed a desire to go by his given name, Abel Tesfaye, rather than his larger-than-life pop persona moniker, plays a cult leader-like nightclub owner on the show named Tedros. His character draws Depp, playing a pop princess named Jocelyn, into his sinister orbit.

While discussing the cast’s approach to acting on The Idol, Depp told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think anybody went full method—nobody lost their minds.”

