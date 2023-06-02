Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    News

    Lily-Rose Depp Says She’d ‘Steer Clear’ of The Weeknd on ‘The Idol’ Set

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Lily-Rose Depp Says She’d ‘Steer Clear’ of The Weeknd on ‘The Idol’ Set

    YARA NARDI

    The upcoming HBO show The Idol has already drawn much negative attention for its reportedly toxic on-set environment and anti-feminist content, and in a new interview, star Lily-Rose Depp divulged a revealing detail describing her experience working alongside The Weeknd, the show’s co-creator and her co-star.

    The Weeknd, who’s recently expressed a desire to go by his given name, Abel Tesfaye, rather than his larger-than-life pop persona moniker, plays a cult leader-like nightclub owner on the show named Tedros. His character draws Depp, playing a pop princess named Jocelyn, into his sinister orbit.

    While discussing the cast’s approach to acting on The Idol, Depp told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think anybody went full method—nobody lost their minds.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nintendo officially announces the release date of Everybody 1-2 Switch

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Elliot Page reveals he had secret relationship with Kate Mara after he came out as gay in 2014

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s No. 2 explains how the fintech threat made the nation’s largest bank even bigger

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nintendo officially announces the release date of Everybody 1-2 Switch

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Elliot Page reveals he had secret relationship with Kate Mara after he came out as gay in 2014

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s No. 2 explains how the fintech threat made the nation’s largest bank even bigger

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Padma Lakshmi Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years as Host

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy