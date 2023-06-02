Insider Union Staffers Go on Strike After Steep Layoffs

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Hundreds of journalists at Insider, the digital news organization dedicated to business news, have gone on strike.

Members of the outlet’s union walked off the job on Friday after it couldn’t come to an agreement with management on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union voted on Monday to approve a strike, with 94 percent of the unit in favor of the move.

“Management failed to agree on a fair contract that settles our healthcare ULP and pays us what we’re worth,” Insider Union tweeted early Friday morning. “Starting now, over 250 Insider employees are on indefinite strike.”

