Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    News

    Insider Union Staffers Go on Strike After Steep Layoffs

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Insider Union Staffers Go on Strike After Steep Layoffs

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Hundreds of journalists at Insider, the digital news organization dedicated to business news, have gone on strike.

    Members of the outlet’s union walked off the job on Friday after it couldn’t come to an agreement with management on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union voted on Monday to approve a strike, with 94 percent of the unit in favor of the move.

    “Management failed to agree on a fair contract that settles our healthcare ULP and pays us what we’re worth,” Insider Union tweeted early Friday morning. “Starting now, over 250 Insider employees are on indefinite strike.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nintendo officially announces the release date of Everybody 1-2 Switch

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Elliot Page reveals he had secret relationship with Kate Mara after he came out as gay in 2014

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s No. 2 explains how the fintech threat made the nation’s largest bank even bigger

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nintendo officially announces the release date of Everybody 1-2 Switch

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Elliot Page reveals he had secret relationship with Kate Mara after he came out as gay in 2014

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s No. 2 explains how the fintech threat made the nation’s largest bank even bigger

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Padma Lakshmi Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years as Host

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy