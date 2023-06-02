Padma Lakshmi Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years as Host

Bravo

Padma Lakshmi announced on Friday that she is stepping down as host of Top Chef after the Bravo reality competition show wraps up its 20th season next week.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” Lakshmi wrote on social media. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.”

She went on the say that 17 years on the show, she feels it “time to move on” and “make space” for other projects like her Hulu travel show Taste the Nation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.