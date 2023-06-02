Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Elliot Page Reveals He Had a Secret Relationship With Kate Mara

    Accompanied by a new interview with Elliot Page, People published new excerpts from the trans actor’s forthcoming memoir, Pageboy, on Friday in which Page reveals he had a past secret romantic relationship with the actress Kate Mara.

    Mara was “the first person I fell for after my heart was broken,” Page writes.

    Page and Mara got together while the former was shooting X-Men: Days of Future Past; Mara was also dating the actor Max Minghella, who encouraged Mara to embrace her feelings for Page, Page told People.

