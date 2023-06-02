Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    News

    ‘Queen of the Universe’ Has My New Favorite Punny Drag Queen Name

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , ,
    ‘Queen of the Universe’ Has My New Favorite Punny Drag Queen Name

    Paramount+

    I’ve had a running list of potential drag names, which has been living within the notes app on my phone since 2016, just in case I were ever called to arms and needed to pick up a makeup sponge. I’ll save some for myself, should that day ever come. But you can have a few of the rejects: There’s Kay Y, a twist on the popular lubricant brand; NailMe Watts, a suggestive play on one of David Lynch’s muses; and, of course, Dame Dooti Stench, an absolutely vile degradation of a beloved, knighted actress.

    There are a few on that list that aren’t puns, thought up during the most low-level riffing with friends. But I have such a deep affinity for a really good, clever pun that most of mine are joke-based. So imagine my shock, awe, delight, and seething jealousy when I met Militia Scunt, a queen in the batch of contestants in Queen of the Universe Season 2, premiering on Paramount+ June 2.

    Militia Scunt. It’s so good that it took me a second to fully process the punchline, even after I digested the obvious curse word in her surname. (If you’re still not getting it, just say it faster. I’ll give you a hint, it starts with “malicious…”) Militia showed up to Queen of the Universe, an all-live-singing drag competition, with not just a killer name, but a sweet set of pipes to boot. But it’s not just a contestant’s stage name and singing ability being judged in Queen of the Universe, it’s a performer’s entire package: their stage presence, audience connection, dancing ability (if any), makeup skills, and outfits.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Watch: The first Chinese-made giant cruise ship enters the flotation experiment

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Sloane Stephens advances to French Open Round of 16 with victory over Yulia Putintseva

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Call It the Biden Two-Step: How to Stumble, and Grow Stronger

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Watch: The first Chinese-made giant cruise ship enters the flotation experiment

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Sloane Stephens advances to French Open Round of 16 with victory over Yulia Putintseva

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Call It the Biden Two-Step: How to Stumble, and Grow Stronger

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Reign In The Rainbow With Disney’s Pride Collection

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy