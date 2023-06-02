‘Queen of the Universe’ Has My New Favorite Punny Drag Queen Name

Paramount+

I’ve had a running list of potential drag names, which has been living within the notes app on my phone since 2016, just in case I were ever called to arms and needed to pick up a makeup sponge. I’ll save some for myself, should that day ever come. But you can have a few of the rejects: There’s Kay Y, a twist on the popular lubricant brand; NailMe Watts, a suggestive play on one of David Lynch’s muses; and, of course, Dame Dooti Stench, an absolutely vile degradation of a beloved, knighted actress.

There are a few on that list that aren’t puns, thought up during the most low-level riffing with friends. But I have such a deep affinity for a really good, clever pun that most of mine are joke-based. So imagine my shock, awe, delight, and seething jealousy when I met Militia Scunt, a queen in the batch of contestants in Queen of the Universe Season 2, premiering on Paramount+ June 2.

Militia Scunt. It’s so good that it took me a second to fully process the punchline, even after I digested the obvious curse word in her surname. (If you’re still not getting it, just say it faster. I’ll give you a hint, it starts with “malicious…”) Militia showed up to Queen of the Universe, an all-live-singing drag competition, with not just a killer name, but a sweet set of pipes to boot. But it’s not just a contestant’s stage name and singing ability being judged in Queen of the Universe, it’s a performer’s entire package: their stage presence, audience connection, dancing ability (if any), makeup skills, and outfits.

