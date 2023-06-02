Walgreens debuts new ‘anti-theft’ store with just two aisles where customers shop for themselves

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Walgreens launches new ‘anti-theft’ store with just two aisles where customers can shop on their own – the rest are locked and must be ordered from a kiosk
The Chicago store opened Tuesday to mixed reviews from customers
Two aisles of essentials are open to customers, but everything else must be ordered at the counter
It comes after the company’s chief financial officer told investors that executives may have overestimated the effects of organized shoplifting
