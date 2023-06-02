Reign In The Rainbow With Disney’s Pride Collection

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Disney.

Pride Month is officially here, and there’s no better time to get your hands on rainbow merchandise than right now and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Disney officially launched its 2023 Pride Collection on ShopDisney for fans to wear whether in the parks, at Pride parades, or just lounging at home.

The festive collection was designed by both members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community to bring attention and awareness to Pride Month this June… and beyond. With that said, in this collection, you’ll find a wide selection of merchandise featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals in a plethora of vibrant rainbow colors and patterns. Whether you’re looking for a spirit jersey or a pin to add to your collection, here are some of our top favorite pieces from the Disney Pride collection you won’t want to miss.

