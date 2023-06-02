Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    News

    Call It the Biden Two-Step: How to Stumble, and Grow Stronger

    By

    Jun 2, 2023 , , ,
    Call It the Biden Two-Step: How to Stumble, and Grow Stronger

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

    How do you stumble and yet land stronger than ever? How do you stumble and yet ensure it is your opponents who end up on their butts?

    Call it the Biden two-step. Every so often, like each and every one of us, the president makes a misstep. It titillates his opponents. As usual, they zero in on the trivial just as they did yesterday when Biden, just like many of his predecessors before him, while keeping a schedule that would make most of us weep, had a slight mishap during the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy.

    The media helped those opponents out with copious coverage. “Ahah!” said the talking heads as they reflexively turned the subject once again to the president’s age.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Watch: The first Chinese-made giant cruise ship enters the flotation experiment

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Sloane Stephens advances to French Open Round of 16 with victory over Yulia Putintseva

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Reign In The Rainbow With Disney’s Pride Collection

    Jun 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Watch: The first Chinese-made giant cruise ship enters the flotation experiment

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Sloane Stephens advances to French Open Round of 16 with victory over Yulia Putintseva

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Call It the Biden Two-Step: How to Stumble, and Grow Stronger

    Jun 2, 2023
    News

    Reign In The Rainbow With Disney’s Pride Collection

    Jun 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy