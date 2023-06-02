Jeffrey Epstein Compared Himself to ‘Rain Man,’ Demanded Laxatives in Prison

Handout

Before Jeffrey Epstein’s death in Manhattan federal lockup, he tried sending a letter to convicted child molester Larry Nassar, complained that the FBI had confiscated his CPAP machine, and griped about having to wear an orange jumpsuit that made him look like a “bad guy.”

The revelations come from thousands of pages of records from the federal Bureau of Prisons—obtained by The Daily Beast via a public records request and first reported by the Associated Press—and share a glimpse into Epstein’s world behind bars. On Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead by suicide inside his Manhattan jail cell, where he was being held pending trial on sex trafficking charges.

In one visit with a psychologist on July 28, 2019, Epstein complained about a toilet in his cell that he claimed flushed for 45 minutes, which he found so aversive he “sat in the corner and held his ears.” He also complained about other loud noises in his Special Housing Unit (SHU) that prevented him from sleeping.

