Clearview AI is redefining our privacy. The New York-based firm has said it’s aiming to collect 100 billion images – that’s 14 for every person on the planet – with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Although this tool can be used for a lot of good, catching criminals and identifying spies, what happens if it falls into the wrong hands? FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier and Romeo Langlois have this special report.

