Almighty Fail: Utah School District Bans the Bible

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Books bans plaguing the nation are coming after a new, surprising target: the Bible.

A Utah school district will send the Bible to library purgatory for elementary and middle schools, effective immediately, after concluding its “vulgarity or violence” was inappropriate. High schools seem to have been spared from the book-ban flood and let onto the ark, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

In a spectacular self-own for book-banning crusaders, the holy scripture faced a challenge in December when a parent fed up with books being removed from school libraries raised hell via a request to review the Bible as “one of the most sex-ridden books around.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.