Escorts, Investments and ‘Life Lessons:’ What Epstein Talked About in Prison

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

While in prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein dished to fellow inmates about the escort business and gave them investing tips, according to recently released prison logs.

The logs, part of a trove of federal prison records obtained by The Daily Beast via a public records request, are written by the various inmates assigned to look after Epstein while he was placed on psychiatric observation. Documents reveal Epstein was placed under two psychiatric watches, one from July 8 to July 10, 2019, and another from July 23 to July 24. He died by suicide on August 10.

The handwritten notes describe Epstein’s activities every 15 minutes and mainly show him sleeping, pacing, or sitting in bed. In between, however, Epstein occasionally talked to his fellow inmates, which is where things get interesting.

Read more at The Daily Beast.