    Moms for Liberty Loses Its Shit Over School Yearbook's LGBTQ Page

    Moms for Liberty Loses Its Shit Over School Yearbook's LGBTQ Page

    A Florida high school will dish out refunds after parents and students whined that the yearbook staff went woke and included “inappropriate” LGBTQ+ content in its annual publication.

    This spring, Lyman High School, part of Seminole County Public Schools, released a 256-page yearbook. Two of those pages spotlighted LGBTQ+ students and highlighted gender identity terms, like “genderfluid” and “nonbinary,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

    It was enough to send Seminole County Moms for Liberty Chair Jessica Tillmann into a hissy fit, and she submitted a complaint, forcing the district administration to say they would offer alternatives to people who already paid for, but didn’t want, a copy of the current “school-sponsored student” yearbook.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

