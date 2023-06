WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Four people – including three minors – are hospitalized after a ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting in Texas: Youngest victim is just five

Three minors and an adult were injured in a horror drive-by shooting in San Antonio on Friday afternoon

The youngest victim was just five years old during the attack, which cops described as “targeted”.

Four people – including three minors – are in hospital after ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting in Texas