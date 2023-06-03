Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Similar Styles Are Causing Havoc

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Similar Styles Are Causing Havoc

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Earlier this year, the weeks-long, mostly stan-driven TikTok feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez gave the internet one of its silliest celebrity beefs in recent memory. It was also a frightening reminder of how quickly (presumably) bored young people will mobilize around misinformation and innocuous social-media interactions, in the name of their favorite childhood stars. God help us!

    Now, it seems we’re on the brink of yet another internet proxy war involving two closely related parties: Kylie Jenner and newly ascended A-list nepo-baby Sofia Richie. And it all comes down to the former wearing a Bottega dress.

    To my deep dismay, the origins of this brewing fashion scandal somehow involve Beyoncé. Last weekend, Jenner and her momager, Kris, attended the Renaissance World Tour in Paris, along with other A-list celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Gomez and Natalie Portman. The 25-year-old documented some of her uncharacteristically posh, Old-Hollywood lewks for her European getaway on TikTok and Instagram, sparking comparisons to Richie’s celebrated style in the wake of her viral wedding in April.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record as Laura Muir comes second in Florence

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Violence Erupts at Anti-Pride School Assembly Protest in North Hollywood

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record as Laura Muir comes second in Florence

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Violence Erupts at Anti-Pride School Assembly Protest in North Hollywood

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Similar Styles Are Causing Havoc

    Jun 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy