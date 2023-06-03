Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Violence Erupts at Anti-Pride School Assembly Protest in North Hollywood

    Reverend Pat Langlois

    Heated clashes between protesters angry about a Pride assembly at a North Hollywood school and LGBT supporters left one man beaten to the ground and many questioning why police didn’t do more to keep the peace.

    Last month, a group of Saticoy Elementary School parents set up an Instagram account to protest a planned Gay Pride and Rainbow Day assembly on June 2—the beginning of Pride month.

    Tensions escalated over the weekend of May 22 when an unknown assailant broke into the school and burned a small LGBT pride flag that a Saticoy teacher had placed in a flower pot.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

