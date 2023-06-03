Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eight people injured, two seriously, after a building belonging to Yale University collapsed as construction crew poured concrete on the second floor

The collapse occurred in an apartment building on Lafayette Street in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. as crews poured concrete

Part of the second floor fell into the first floor and the basement of the construction site where 36 people were present

The New Haven Fire Department responded immediately to the building’s collapse and found some with broken bones while three others were buried under the rubble.

