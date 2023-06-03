Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    News

    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    By

    Jun 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Eight people injured, two seriously, after a building belonging to Yale University collapsed as construction crew poured concrete on the second floor

    The collapse occurred in an apartment building on Lafayette Street in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. as crews poured concrete
    Part of the second floor fell into the first floor and the basement of the construction site where 36 people were present
    The New Haven Fire Department responded immediately to the building’s collapse and found some with broken bones while three others were buried under the rubble.

    By Kamal Sultan for Dailymail.Com

    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record as Laura Muir comes second in Florence

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Violence Erupts at Anti-Pride School Assembly Protest in North Hollywood

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Similar Styles Are Causing Havoc

    Jun 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record as Laura Muir comes second in Florence

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Eight people injured, two critically, after building owned by Yale University collapses

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Violence Erupts at Anti-Pride School Assembly Protest in North Hollywood

    Jun 3, 2023
    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Similar Styles Are Causing Havoc

    Jun 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy