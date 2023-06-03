Monthly News from Susan Miller — June 2023

Dear Reader,

The eclipse on May 5 in Scorpio last month had Uranus quite prominent, and it really hit me hard. Uranus gives you outcomes that in a million years, you would never expect to happen. Here is what happened.

I went to a neurologist to test the health of my nerves, as I had been paralyzed in my lower left leg when I was 14 from an operation to save my life. (I bleed internally.) Lately, my leg was acting a little strange. My new doctor couldn’t put electrodes on the soles of my feet because that is where I have hypersensitivity, so she used a tuning fork. And because I had broken my shoulder 15 years ago (I was fine after I healed), she also tested my shoulder.

I passed the test with flying colors, but by the next day I was in a lot of pain. The test had been tough, but I figured I would ignore the pain, and it would just go away. It didn’t.

After two weeks I caved in and called her—my shoulder was killing me. Actually both my leg and shoulder were hurting in precisely the spot where the tuning fork had been placed (she tested both right and left sides), but the left side more so. She took an x-ray, and my doctor was horrified to see that by her using the tuning fork, my shoulder had broken.

Friends kept saying things could be worse, and I nodded quietly, trying to think how things could possibly be worse as I was in pain and starting to write June’s Astrology Zone in this state. Things got worse. On May 29, I was trying to make a quick dinner. I had written Sagittarius but needed to go through the manuscript one more time before sending it to my editor, Edward.

Cutting vegetables, I gashed my finger so badly that I had to go to the Emergency Room at the Hospital and spent five hours there while they tried to stop the bleeding. I left at 2:30 AM, but luckily had brought my computer with me and could at least review my Sagittarius copy and make tiny changes with my other hand. The following day I faced writing Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces with one hand and a broken shoulder. I was feeling overwhelmed—but I did it. I would never wire my work to my editor until I felt I had done my best work. (Last month I had to write Gemini over from scratch. That happens sometimes.)

My finger, held together with special glue, is better, but the healing process could take eight weeks. I find in times like these, it’s best to listen to Mother Nature. I found I move too much in my bed, so sleeping on the couch was infinitely better. I do not take medication because it makes me sleep or loopy, which is not good. I do not need surgery—I seems to me that the vibrations of the tuning fork created an earthquake-like experience within me and opened the old fault line of the old shoulder break. That’s my theory, so I am content to wait as it heals.

Before I go, I want to remind you about my app “Astrology Zone Horoscopes,” available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. You get all 12 signs, so you can read for your rising sign as well as your Sun sign and that of friends and family, and you can trade up to the subscriber edition inside the app once you have the free version. The cost ($4.99 a month) is less than a cup cappuccino, and you’ll get very long daily forecasts that were written months ago.

Here is the fun part: On both the free and premium subscriber versions on Apple, go to the “Hamburger stack” as we call it—the three lines in the upper left corner of the app—and find Settings at the bottom of the list. Then look for “Read to Me,” which is two lines from the top, and turn that on.

By doing that, you can get your monthly or daily forecast spoken to you, and you can pick the voice you like best—I like Stephanie, who sounds British. It comes with either your free or your paid app subscription. You can be driving, cooking, or doing a variety of things while you hear your forecast. Easy!

Readers with the Apple Watch can see a shortened version of their forecast right on their watch.

Both my apps, “Astrology Zone Horoscopes” and “Moonlight Phases,” have GPS built in so that you get timely forecasts for your time zone.

Lastly, I am having so much fun doing “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) events that I hold on Discord every two weeks in the audio chat rooms, one for General Chat and one for Susan Miller Stars (for NFT holders). I have a section only for NFT owners, and I also have a General Chat room, where I begin my sessions. I have a fabulous, technical moderator, Evie Joy.

I am on Discord sessions for two to three hours to try to cover everyone’s questions for the sessions are done by audio. You will be able to hear questions of the other readers in a warm small group atmosphere. I am trying different time schedules to bridge all time zones from the East Coast all the way to Australia and the Far East to make it available to everyone. I find Discord has far more international readers than other platforms. I am enjoying Discord very much. The next session will be Sunday, June 11, at 5:00 PM EDT.

If you have any thoughts about when to hold my AMA sessions, please email me at <SusanMiller@astrologyzone.com>

Here is the invite from me that you will need to become a Discord member. https://discord.gg/UsjnZ3YJPk

You might want to check YouTube for a few of the basic Discord tutorials first before you get stated. I like Eagle Garret’s very much. Or if you know a young person who loves gaming, he or she would also be helpful.

I will sign off now—I hope you enjoy your June forecast!

Sincerely,

Susan

The post Monthly News from Susan Miller — June 2023 appeared first on Susan Miller Astrology Zone.