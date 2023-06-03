Teenager breaks down in court as he receives two life sentences for killing mother and sister at 13

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Teenager collapses in court as he is sentenced to two life sentences for shooting dead his mother and sister when he was just 13 – as prosecutor admits ‘I don’t don’t think we’ll really understand why”

Connor Crow broke down in tears as he was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murders of his sister and mother in 2020

The teenager was just 13 when he committed the murders, which he initially tried to blame on an intruder at home

No motive was given for the murders, leading prosecutor Steven Dragisich to admit: ‘I don’t think we’ll really understand why’

