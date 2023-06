Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Of all the horrors of Putin’s war on Ukraine, the most disastrous might be his constant threat to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is a ticking nuclear time bomb. Through accident, attack, or sabotage it could become the worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl.

Concerns are rising as Ukraine prepares to launch its counter-offensive, which will likely involve intense fighting around the nuclear site.

Read more at The Daily Beast.