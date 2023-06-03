Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Cameos Will Break Your Brain

    Sony Pictures Animation

    With great power comes great responsibility, and with great Spider-Man movies come even greater cameos. If Spider-Man: No Way Home was any indication that Spidey knows how to rally the troops, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has doubled down on the character’s massive universe full of cameo-able stars.

    Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

    Across the Spider-Verse begins with Gwen’s (Hailee Steinfeld) big discovery of the Spider-Society: a big, secret world full of Spider-People from different dimensions. Not everyone gets an invite—especially not her pal Miles (Shameik Moore), who has been restricted from joining the society for mysterious reasons. Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), a strictly no-nonsense Spider-Man, runs the group, and he makes the call to keep Miles out of their ranks.

