The Proud Boys Came to Their School District. These Parents Fought Back.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Victor Swezey

REDLANDS, California—When Amber Easley decided to attend her first school board meeting, she didn’t expect to be followed home. She was even more shocked months later, when she found her own face plastered on stickers around her hometown of Redlands, California.

One photoshopped image depicted Easley with a Hitler mustache. Another showed her flashing a white power hand sign and wearing a sweater reading, “Save a horse, ride a Proud Boy”—a reference to the violent, neo-fascist organization whose members have been convicted of helping orchestrate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Easley has accepted this simmering menace as a fact of life. It’s the price she pays for her commitment to “keeping fash off our board.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.