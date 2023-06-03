Good Samaritan rescues toddler who was dumped on the side of the street after carjacker took SUV

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A homeless Good Samaritan saves a child who was thrown to the side of the street after a carjacker took an SUV while he was sleeping in the backseat

Florida authorities are currently tracking a man who stole a car containing a sleeping two-year-old child who was left inside by his parents

Moments after the parents left the child inside the car, a thief successfully broke in and drove off – shortly after the child was taken away and left at the side of the road

A Good Samaritan discovered the child and called the police who managed to reunite the youngster with his parents

