WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

LSU star Angel Reese stars in new Latto and Cardi B rap music video as she continues to bank in massive multi-million endorsements

Reese racked up multi-million NIL contracts with Sports Illustrated and Coach

The 21-year-old recently appeared at the White House following LSU’s title win

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

LSU’s Angel Reese stars in Latto and Cardi B’s new rap music video ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’