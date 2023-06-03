Ford warns owners of 140,000 Lincoln SUVs to park outside amid fears the vehicles could catch fire

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ford warns owners of 140,000 Lincoln SUVs to park outside amid fears the vehicles could short out and catch fire even when the engine is OFF

Ford has issued a recall notice for more than 140,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs, fearing a short circuit could cause them to catch fire

So far, Ford is aware of 19 of the vehicles that are igniting around the world that may be linked to sensor issues.

Footage shared on social media shows many vehicles completely destroyed by seemingly random fires

