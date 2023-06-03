Lula to meet Macron, Scholz at G7 summit

NNA – President Luiz Inaacute;cio Lula da Silva will hold at least seven bilateral meetings at the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima, according tonbsp;information from the presidential office.

Lula will meet with the host, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lula will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Brazilian president is also set to have a meeting with UN Secretary General Antoacute;nio Guterres.

Atnbsp;a press briefing earlier this week, a Foreign Affairs Ministry official said Lula had also scheduled a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That meeting is missing from the latest published schedule. The presidential office did not immediately clarify tonbsp;The Brazilian Reportnbsp;whether the meeting with Mr. Modi had been canceled.

Economic and financial affairs secretary Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio said that Brazil is negotiating language in the upcoming statement by the G7 and invited countries that is ldquo;compatiblerdquo; with Brazilrsquo;s position of alleged neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war. Except for Japan, all G7 countries are members of Nato, and Japan has also sided with Ukraine.

On Sunday morning, the leaders of the G7 and invited countries will visit the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. Hours later, Lula is to hold a meeting with Japanese business leaders, including representatives of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Mitsui, NEC, Nippon Steel, and Toyota conglomerates.

Lula left Brazil on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to arrive in Hiroshima early Friday local time.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;