NATO chief to visit Turkiye for Erdogan inauguration

NNA – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkiye at the weekend to attend the inauguration of re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hold talks with him, the alliance said Friday.

The trip comes as pressure builds on Erdogan to drop his opposition to Sweden joining NATO.

Stoltenberg on Thursday said during a NATO foreign ministersrsquo; meeting in Norway that he would soon visit Ankara to work toward Sweden joining ldquo;as early as possible,rdquo; after speaking with Erdogan by phone earlier this week.

The NATO statement said Stoltenberg would attend Erdoganrsquo;s inauguration on Saturday. The Turkish president was last week re-elected to serve another five-year term.

The statement said the visit would extend into Sunday and Stoltenberg would ldquo;have bilateral meetings with President Erdogan and with senior Turkish officials.rdquo;

NATO member Turkiye has dragged its feet over admitting Sweden to the military alliance. It and Hungary are the only two member countries yet to ratify Swedenrsquo;s membership bid.

Finland formally joined the alliance in April.

Erdogan has accused Sweden of being a haven for ldquo;terrorists,rdquo; especially members of the Kurdistan Workersrsquo; Party (PKK).

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on Thursday said his country has fulfilled all its commitments to join, and ldquo;it is time for Turkiye and Hungary to start the ratification of the Swedish membership to NATO.rdquo;

Many of the ministers who attended the Oslo meeting said they wanted to see Sweden join before a NATO summit in Lithuaniarsquo;s capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

Stoltenberg has said that goal is ldquo;absolutely possible.rdquo;

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose country is the dominant member of NATO, also said on Thursday that ldquo;we fully anticipaterdquo; Sweden joining by the Vilnius summit. — Arab News

