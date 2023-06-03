Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hajj Hassan: The team that rejects dialogue and understanding contributes to prolonging the crisis

    By

    NNA – Head of the quot;Baalbek Hermelquot; bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, affirmed that quot;the election of the president of the republic is a national issue and a Lebanese sovereign matter,quot; adding that assistance in electing a president is welcome, but threat and interference are rejected.

    The MPnbsp;considered that thenbsp;team that rejects dialogue and understanding contributes to prolonging the crisis, and this harms the interests of the Lebanese.

    Finally, Hajj Hassan deemed that the U.S.nbsp;influence has begun to recede in the world, and there are signs of a new, multipolar world.

