West Virginia state trooper is shot in ‘ambush’ style killing that sparks day-long manhunt

Sergeant Cory Maynard died on Friday as state police investigated a shooting call

Maynard was later shot in what authorities described as an ‘ambush’ shootout

Timothy Kennedy, 29, was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt

