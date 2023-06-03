Iran, regional countries maritime coalition in the making: Navy chief

NNA – Navy Commander Rear Admiralnbsp;Shahram Iraninbsp;revealed that Iran#39;s navy andnbsp;regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq will establish a new naval coalition soon.

During a televised interview, he added that the aforementioned countries have acknowledged that intra-regional cooperation can establish regional security.

The top Iranian commander highlighted that almost all of the countries in the North Indian Ocean region have agreed to stand by Iran and exert strained efforts to establish security with significant synergy.

In further detail, he stated that Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan, and India are among these countries.

This comes after seven years of strained diplomatic relations, promptingnbsp;China to broker an agreementnbsp;on the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the reopening of their embassies and diplomatic missions.

It is worth noting that Iran has constantly affirmed thatnbsp;relations with neighborsnbsp;are a priority in the Iranian government#39;s foreign policy. — AL MAYADEEN

