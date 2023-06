NNA -nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Culture Muhammad al-Murtada left Lebanon for Syria on an official visit at the invitation of his Syrian counterpart, Dr. Labna Mashouh.

The two ministers will discuss ways to activate cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

They will also attend a choral evening performed by the Lebanese National Choir (Al-Fayhaa) at the Drama Theater in the Opera House in Damascus.

