    Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

    NNA – Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

    The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

    The experienced center-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.

    During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

    Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaiuml;fi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.

    quot;Sergio#39;s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honor to have him in Paris,quot; he said in a statement. — Reuters

