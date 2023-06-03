Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August World

Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

    Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

    NNA – Pope Francis will make an Aug. 31-Sept. 4 trip to Mongolia, one of the most far-flung places he has ever visited and which has fewer than 1,500 Catholics but is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because of its long border with China.nbsp;

    The Vatican announced the trip in a brief statement on Saturday, saying it was being made at the invitation of the country#39;s president and Catholic leaders. Details would be announced in the next few weeks, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. — Reuters

