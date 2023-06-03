Turkey’s Erdogan to take oath as president, to name new cabinet

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to be sworn in as head of state after winning an historic run-off election to extend his two-decade rule for another five years.

The 69-year-old leader will later on Saturday name his cabinet, which will be tasked with handling an economic crisis that has witnessed runaway inflation and the collapse of the lira.

Turkeyrsquo;s longest-serving leader faces considerable diplomatic challenges amid tensions with the West.

Saturdayrsquo;s inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

Turkeyrsquo;s transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 run-off against a powerful opposition coalition, and despite an economic crisis and severe criticism following a devastating February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogannbsp;wonnbsp;52.2 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.8 percent, official results show.

Economic crisis

Al Jazeerarsquo;s Osama Bin Javaid, reporting from Ankara, said that the inauguration ceremony will be attended by at least 78 members of the international community.

ldquo;Dozens of prime ministers and presidents are all waiting as President Erdogan in the next couple of hours takes oath for his historic third decade in power,rdquo; he said.

ldquo;It is a historic time when he is not going to announce just his vision, but also people who will part of his cabinet,rdquo; our correspondent said.

Addressing the countryrsquo;snbsp;economic troublesnbsp;will be Erdoganrsquo;s priority with inflation running at 43.70 percent, partly due to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to stimulate growth.

Turkeyrsquo;s new members of parliament started being sworn in on Friday in their first session after the May 14 election, also attended by Erdogan.

His alliance holds a majority in the 600-seat parliament.

Erdoganrsquo;s victory came against a unified opposition coalition led by Kilicdaroglu, whose future as leader of the CHP party remains in doubt following the defeat.

Swedenrsquo;s NATO bid

Meanwhile, NATO allies are anxiously waiting for Ankara to greenlight Swedenrsquo;s attempt to join the United States-led defence alliance, before a summit in July.

Erdogan has been dragging his feet in approving the application, accusing Stockholm of sheltering ldquo;terroristsrdquo;nbsp;of the outlawed Kurdistan Workersrsquo; Party (PKK) which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will attend Erdoganrsquo;s inauguration at the weekend and hold talks with him, the alliance said on Friday.

Swedenrsquo;s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter that ldquo;a clear messagerdquo; emerged at a NATO meeting in Oslo for Turkey and Hungary to start the ratification process.

His Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu responded: ldquo;A crystal clear message to our Swedish Friends! Fulfill your commitments arising from Trilateral Memorandum amp; take concrete steps in the fight against terrorism.rdquo;

