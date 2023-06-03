Take a tour of MLB legend David Ortiz’s swanky $10.6 million mansion in Miami that set a record for the area’s most expensive home

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

David Ortiz is unloading his mansion in the ritzy Pinecrest area of Miami.

The Red Sox legend is asking $12.5 million, which would be a record for the area.

The house includes state-of-the-art tech, a home theatre, a sports bar room, and bi-level bedrooms.

David Ortiz sold his four-year-old Miami-area mansion, and he landed a record price for the area.

The house was exclusively listed by Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, have filed for divorce, and the pair sold the house because their children are grown, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house sold for $10.6 million, a record for the Pinecrest area of Miami. The previous high was the $10.5 million paid for a house in 2022 by Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Take a look at the swanky estate below.

The house, just southwest of downtown Miami in Pinecrest, is about 17 miles from South Beach. Google Maps According to Dirt.com, other celebrities with homes in the area include Jeff Bezos, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union (although they recently moved out of the state), Timbaland, and Marc Anthony. The Pinecrest area is a nice mix of lush greenery and large lots. It’s still close to Miami hot spots. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Ortiz and his wife purchased the one acre of land in 2016 for $1.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The house was completed in 2019. The 10,178-square-foot house sits on one acre of land. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The house has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The contemporary house even has a driveway that looks like a piece of art. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The walk into the house crosses a bridge over a water feature. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Another look at the jaw-dropping walk into the house. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty You can see the layout from above with the driveway and front-door water feature on the left. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Inside, the house is well-lit with huge windows, tall ceilings, and lots of light colors. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The house has a beautiful open concept with a large living area and the main kitchen in the background. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Another view of the large gathering area shows that whites and greys are the main color palette, but there are some occasional pops of color. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The kitchen looks like a chef’s dream. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The island has a metal countertop. There is also a walk-in pantry with an extra refrigerator. It appears the main fridge is “hidden” behind cabinet-style doors on the right side. The table in the breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen has a marble top and a view of the outdoor area. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The primary bedroom has lots of light, chairs that look out onto the property, and a TV that comes down from the ceiling. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The primary bathroom has a floating bath and a 16-foot shower. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Several of the bedrooms are bi-level. This is the reading room attached to the primary bedroom by a set of stairs. It has its own bathroom. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Just outside the primary bedroom’s reading area is a large swing that overlooks the pool. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty You can see the entire layout of the primary bedroom here with the sleeping area above, the reading area on the lower left, and the swing patio to the right of that. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Another one of the bedrooms. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty This bedroom also has an extra area downstairs. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The house has its own sports bar with TVs over the bar flanked by a pair of wine fridges. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty A look at the back of the sports bar with a pair of theater-like seats for watching big games. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty This mansion wouldn’t be complete without a theater room. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The front row includes chaise-like theater seats. The “Scarface” poster on the right is a nice touch for a theater room in Miami. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Outside, there is a second kitchen with a bar area and TV. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty A view back from the outdoor kitchen to the pool with plenty of covered areas to quickly get out of those pesky Florida rain showers. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The pool area is one of the stars of the show. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Unsurprisingly, it lights up beautifully at night. This would be a great place to host a party. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty There are several small seating and gathering areas. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The outdoor area also has three fire pits and an outdoor shower. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty A third bedroom. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty And here is a fourth of the five bedrooms. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The final bedroom. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty It also has its own sitting area downstairs. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Here is another gathering area downstairs. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty This secondary bathroom would put most primary bathrooms to shame. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Other features not seen in the photos include an elevator, a “boutique” walk-in closet for the primary bedroom, and a maid’s room. Pinecrest Miami house for sale by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty You can see more photos at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Read the original article on Business Insider